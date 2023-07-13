Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to face off in the first game of the two-match T20I series on Friday, July 14. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

Afghanistan recently won the ODI series 2-1 and will be high on confidence although they lost the final match on Tuesday. Rashid Khan, who was excellent with the ball in the 50-over format, will lead the T20I team.

Hazratullah Zazai is likely to open the batting with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Veteran wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has made a comeback to the national squad, but it is unlikely that he will get a chance straight away.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing showing in the ODIs. Having defeated a team like England recently, the Tigers would want to believe that they can beat the Afghans as well.

Shakib Al Hasan, who recently completed 14,000 runs in international cricket, will lead them. Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud have been two of their dependable fast bowlers for quite some time.

Towhid Hridoy batted well in the middle order in ODIs and will be looking to continue his form in the shorter format as well. Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz remain the stalwarts of the team.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh

Date and Time: July 14, 2023, Friday, 05.30 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet is expected to be a sporting one. Runs will be on offer, but the spinners are likely to get assistance as the match progresses. The captain winning the toss will likely field first.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

There will be a chance of rain throughout the day, which could lead to interruptions and the DLS Method coming into play. Temperatures will hover around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

This is a contest between two evenly matched sides. But since Bangladesh are playing at home and recently beat a team like England, one can expect them to beat the Afghans.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this contest.

Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

