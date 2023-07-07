Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to face each other in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, July 8. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

Bangladesh are most likely to have a new captain in the form of Litton Das. Tamim Iqbal, on Thursday, retired from international cricket after an emotional press conference where he broke down in tears.

Litton captained the Tigers last year, when Tamim was out of the ODI series against India due to an injury. Having also captained teams in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), captaincy is not new to Litton.

The hosts, in the meantime, have roped in Rony Talukdar as a replacement for Tamim. Talukdar has been impressive in T20Is, but is yet to find his feet in the 50-over format of the game.

Bangladesh lost the first ODI by 17 runs (DLS) after rain played spoilsport. Towhid Hridoy scored a gutsy half-century, but his efforts went in vain. Fazalhaq Farooqi won the Player of the Match award for picking up three wickets.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh

Date and Time: July 8, 2023, Saturday, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram helped the pacers to a large extent in the first ODI and it is not expected to change much in the second. Teams should opt to field first.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

There is a 40 to 50 per cent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game. Temperatures will be around the 33-degree Celsius mark. The humidity would not be on the higher side.

Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Rony Taulkdar, Litton Das (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Sayed Shirzad/Zia-ur-Rehman.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Predictions

Afghanistan showed that they are not pushovers after they won the first game. The team batting second may again end up having an advantage due to the inclement weather.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Litton Das to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes