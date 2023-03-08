Bangladesh vs England, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and England will lock horns in the first game of their three-match T20I series on Thursday, March 9. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

England, led by Jos Buttler, will be high on confidence after winning the ODI series 2-1. But their batting lineup has become a tad depleted after Will Jacks was ruled out of the remainder of the tour due to an injury to his left thigh.

Jacks sustained the injury while fielding in the second ODI in Dhaka. Jacks was earlier roped in as a replacement for Tom Abell. England, in the meantime, will be playing their first T20I after winning the T20 World Cup back in November.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, haven’t had the greatest of times in T20Is over the last couple of years. After losing their maiden ODI series at home since 2016, the Tigers finished off with a clinical win courtesy of Shakib Al Hasan’s stupendous performance.

The hosts called up Tony Talukdar, who made his comeback after seven years. Talukdar was exceptional for the Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023.

Bangladesh vs England Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs England, 1st T20I

Date and Time: March 9, 2023, Thursday, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs England Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has generally been an excellent one for batting. Bowlers may not have a lot of room for error. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Bangladesh vs England Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Bangladesh vs England Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy/Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

England

Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Bangladesh vs England Match Prediction

England are the reigning world champions and there is no doubt that they will start the series as the firm favorites. Bangladesh need to play out of their skin to secure victory in the series opener.

Prediction: England to win the match.

Bangladesh vs England TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Shakib Al Hasan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes