Bangladesh vs England, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and England are scheduled to lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Friday, March 3. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

England, led by Jos Buttler, got off to a decent start in the series after winning the opening game by three wickets. Most importantly, they took a crucial 1-0 lead and have every chance of claiming the series in the next game itself.

After being asked to chase down 210, the visiting team romped home with eight balls to spare. Dawid Malan brought forth all his experience of playing in Bangladesh and stayed unbeaten on 114 off 145 with eight fours and four sixes.

Malan was also involved in a crucial partnership of 51 runs for the seventh wicket, along with Adil Rashid, who scored 17 runs. Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up three and two wickets respectively, but their efforts went in vain.

Najmul Hossain Shanto notched his maiden half-century in ODIs, but he didn’t get much support from others. Mustafizur Rahman had an off day after he failed to pick up a single wicket, finishing with figures of 8-0-42-0.

Bangladesh vs England Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs England, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: March 3, 2022, Friday, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh vs England Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka wasn’t a belter for batting in the first game of the series. Bowlers should have their say yet again. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

Bangladesh vs England Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Bangladesh vs England Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England

Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Bangladesh vs England Match Prediction

Bangladesh lost the first game, but the fact that they are a force to be reckoned with at home can’t be undermined. The chasing team may have a big advantage in the upcoming match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Bangladesh vs England TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : Shakib Al Hasan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes