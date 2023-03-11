Bangladesh vs England, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and England are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Sunday (March 12). The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

Bangladesh, led by Shakib Al Hasan, got off to a stupendous start in the series after winning the opening match by six wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The hosts took the gamble of letting Rony Talukdar make a comeback after eight years and handing an international debut to Towhid Hridoy.

After being asked to chase down 157, the Tigers romped home with two overs to spare. Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was among the leading run-scorers in BPL 2023, won the Player of the Match award for scoring 51 runs off 30 balls with eight fours.

Shakib Al Hasan had an excellent day after he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-26-1 and scored an unbeaten 34 off 24 with six fours. Talukdar and Hridoy scored 21 and 24 respectively, but at a brisk pace. Hasan Mahmud was exceptional after he picked up two wickets for 26 runs.

England, on the other hand, would be a tad concerned about their middle-order batting. After Jos Buttler and Phil Salt laid the platform with a partnership of 80 runs for the opening wicket, but from there on, other batters struggled.

Bangladesh vs England Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs England, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: March 12, 2023, Sunday, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh vs England Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka is generally slow and low. An overly high-scoring game doesn’t seem to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Bangladesh vs England Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Dhaka. Temperatures will be around the 34-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the low-60s.

Bangladesh vs England Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy/Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

England

Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Bangladesh vs England Match Prediction

Bangladesh showed that they would be fearless in their batting. England also have a power-packed batting unit. The chasing team should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Bangladesh vs England TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : Shakib Al Hasan to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes