Bangladesh vs England, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and England are set to lock horns in the third and final game of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday (March 14). The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

Bangladesh, led by Shakib Al Hasan, sealed the fate of the series after winning the second match on Sunday (March 12) by four wickets. The match was a low-scoring affair, but it went right down to the wire. Taskin Ahmed hit Chris Jordan for two boundaries in the penultimate over to take the Tigers home.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz became the Player of the Match for his all-round performance. He finished with figures of 4-0-12-4 after picking up crucial wickets of Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, and Chris Jordan. Thereafter, Miraz hit two sixes and scored 20 important runs off 16 balls.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who became the Player of the Match in the first T20I, chipped in with 46 runs off 47 balls with three fours. Jofra Archer tried his heart out with a spell of 4-0-13-3, but his valiant effort with the ball in hand couldn’t pay dividends.

Phil Salt took England off to a decent start by scoring 25 runs off 19 balls after Bangladesh opted to bowl first. But after Shakib dismissed him, England were bowled out for 117 in 20 overs.

Bangladesh vs England Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs England, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: March 14, 2022, Tuesday, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh vs England Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka is expected to be slow and low. Bowlers are expected to once again dominate proceedings and batting may not be all that easy. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

Bangladesh vs England Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in Dhaka for the time being and playing conditions are expected to be pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark.

Bangladesh vs England Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy/Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

England

Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Bangladesh vs England Match Prediction

England's batters have clearly struggled to find their feet in the T20I series and Bangladesh bowlers have given them a lot of headaches. The Tigers will be high on confidence and will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh vs England TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

