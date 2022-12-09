Bangladesh vs India, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between Bangladesh and India will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Bangladesh have already sealed the series as they lead it by a 2-0 margin.

Bangladesh extended its domination at home by claiming another series. After beating India in the first ODI, they carried forward the winning momentum and came out on top in the second ODI. It was a nail-biting contest and the hosts did manage to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side.

Batting first, Bangladesh were reeling at 69/6 but a brilliant partnership between Mahmudullah (77) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100*) helped them post 271 on the board. The Indian bowlers picked up seven wickets in total, with Washington Sundar finishing with three.

In reply, Shreyas Iyer (82), Axar Patel (56) and Rohit Sharma (51*) scored fifties but it wasn’t enough as they fell agonizingly short of the target by five runs. Ebadot Hossain continued his rich form with the ball and bowled beautifully to finish with figures of 3/45 in his 10 overs. Other bowlers also chipped in to complete a close-fought win over the mighty Indians.

The action now shifts to Chattogram. With the series already in the bag, the hosts will be riding with confidence and will be looking to clean-sweep the series. The Indian side has failed to seize crunch moments in the series so far and will have to be at their absolute best to avoid a whitewash.

Bangladesh vs India Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs India, 3rd ODI, India tour of Bangladesh 2022

Date and Time: December 10, 2022, Saturday, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Bangladesh vs India Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature in Chattogram expected to range between 17 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs India Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Don’t expect Bangladesh to tinker with the winning combination for the third ODI.

Probable XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed , Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

India

Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of the series due to an injury and we will see a couple of changes being made to the side.

Probable XI

Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh vs India Match Prediction

Both games in the series have been close-fought ones. The hosts have held their nerves and have already sealed the series. They will be eyeing a whitewash and the men in blue will be hoping to avoid it.

Bangladesh look a settled unit and it won’t be a surprise if they complete a clean-sweep on Saturday.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this encounter.

Bangladesh vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

