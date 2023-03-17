Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Ireland are set to face each other in the opening game of their three-match ODI series on Saturday, March 18. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host the contest.

In their last 15 bilateral ODI series at home since 2014, Bangladesh have lost only twice and both times, England were their opponents. Having beaten teams like India, South Africa and Pakistan at home, the Tigers have given an account of the force they are in their own backyard.

In teir recent series against England, Bangladesh lost the ODI series 2-1, but came back to win the T20Is 3-0.

Rony Talukdar recently made his T20I comeback and has received his maiden ODI call-up for the series against Ireland after Zakir Hasan was ruled out due to injury.

Meanwhile, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are expected to play key roles as they have been in stupendous form. Mushfiqur Rahim has been going through a rough patch, but needs to bring forth all his experience.

Much will also depend on the pace trio of Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, also have a strong squad at their disposal. Balbirnie and Paul Stirling are expected to give their team a decent start, while Harry Tector has shown a lot of promise over the last 12 months. Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany will also add plenty of firepower to their batting.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI.

Date and Time: March 18, 2022, Saturday, 01:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Sylhet is expected to be a pretty decent one for the batters. Spinners are also likely to play a major role. Fielding first should be the way forward for the team winning the toss.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Weather Forecast

There will be around a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Ben White, Graham Hume.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Prediction

Bangladesh will be high on confidence after beating England 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series. They will go into the match as favorites and should be able to beat Ireland in the first ODI.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh vs Ireland TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

