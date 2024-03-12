Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin on Wednesday, March 13. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will play host to all games of the series, which will conclude on Monday, March 18.

Sri Lanka won the preceding three-match T20I series by a 2-1 margin. Both sides won one game each to force it to a decider. In the third T20I, Kusal Mendis played a brilliant 86-run knock to power the Lankans to 174/7 at the end of their 20 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh’s top and middle order faltered as they were reeling at 32/6 at one stage. Rishad Hossain smashed a 30-ball 53 lower down the order but it wasn’t enough as Bangladesh got bundled out on 146 to lose the game by 28 runs. Nuwan Thushara grabbed a fifer, which included a hat trick.

A collective effort from Sri Lanka helped them seal the T20I series and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in the ODI series. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be eager to bring out their A-game on Wednesday and start the series on a positive note.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Date and Time: March 13, 2023, Wednesday, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

There have been 54 meetings between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in ODIs. Bangladesh have won 10 of those whereas Sri Lanka have won 42 times, with two resulting in no result.

Matches played: 54

Bangladesh won: 10

Sri Lanka won: 42

NR: 2

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The surface at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a good one to bat on. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters generally have a good time batting here. The spinners will come into play as the ball gets old.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

The temperature in Chattogram on Wednesday is expected to range between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam.

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Sri Lanka displayed a good all-round performance to win the T20I series by a 2-1 margin. They will be high in confidence heading into the ODI series and Bangladesh will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the Lankans.

Sri Lanka have got a good balance to their side and expect them to get an early lead in the series.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

