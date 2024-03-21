Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the first Test of the two-match series, starting Friday, March 22. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host the clash.

Sri Lanka won the T20I series while Bangladesh secured the ODI series. After the limited-overs formats, the two sides will now lock horns in the purest format of the game.

Before the series, the hosts were jolted with a blow as Mushfiqur Rahim was ruled out of the series due to a fractured thumb. Young batter Towhid Hridoy has replaced him in the squad.

The Tigers also called-up fast bowling sensation Nahid Rana and pacer Mushfik Hasan. Litton Das, who was dropped from the third ODI, has been included in the squad.

As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, Wanindu Hasaranga came out of retirement, but has been suspended by the ICC from taking part in the series. The visitors called up uncapped spinner Nishan Peiris and recalled Lahiru Kumara.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh

Date and Time: March 22, 2024, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other 24 times in Tests. The only time the Tigers beat their Asian counterparts was back in March 2017 at the PSS in Colombo.

Matches Played: 24

Bangladesh: 1

Sri Lanka: 18

Draw: 5

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Sylhet is expected to be a sporting one. Nevertheless, spinners will have a massive role to play. The track will get worse and hence, batting first should be the way forward.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Weather Report

There is a 65 percent chance of rain on Day 1 followed by 40 percent chances on Day 3 and 5. Hence, there could be delays and interruptions from time to time. Temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Angelo Mathews, Ramesh Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have strong teams at their disposal. But given the indifferent weather conditions, a result from the game would be tough to achieve.

Prediction: The match will end in a draw.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

