Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh are all set to host Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. The first Test is scheduled to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from May 15. The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship 2021-23.

Bangladesh’s last assignment was a Test series against the Proteas in South Africa last month, where they were whitewashed by a 2-0 margin. The Lankan challenge now awaits them at home.

Mominul Haque will continue to lead the side and will look to lead by example in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Shakib Al Hasan will be available for the first Test after testing negative for COVID-19 and it remains to be seen whether he features in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, did face Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in a practice game in preparation for this high-voltage Test series. Only 18.2 overs were possible as rain arrived and washed out the entire game.

But Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne is confident that the washed-out game won’t make a big difference to their side’s preparations. They have put together a solid squad and will look to get their campaign underway on a positive note.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date and Time: May 15, Sunday - May 19, Thursday, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a balanced track. The batters need to be patient early in their innings as the new ball will swing upfront. The surface is expected to assist spinners from both sides since it tends to slow down as the game progresses.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

The conditions won't be ideal for a game of cricket on the opening day. There is rain predicted over the next few days and we might witness interruptions during the course of the Test.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahmim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando/Kasun Rajitha, Praveen Jayawickrama

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Both sides have quality players and we can expect an intense battle between the bat and the ball over the course of the next five days.

Sri Lanka look like a settled unit and it won’t be a surprise if they get an early lead in the series by beating Bangladesh in the first Test.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this encounter.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee