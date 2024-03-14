Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Please Schedule this Article for 2 PM on 14-03-2024

The second game of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played on Friday, March 15. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will be hosting this exciting encounter.

Bangladesh fired in unison in the first ODI and won the game comprehensively to go 1-0 up in the series. Sri Lanka batted first but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were knocked over on 255.

Kusal Mendis (59) and Janith Liyanage (67) got fifties but failed to convert them into big scores. Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up three wickets apiece for the hosts.

In reply, Bangladesh were stuttering at 23/3 before skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto held the innings nicely. He was supported well by Mahmudullah (37) and then Mushfiqur Rahim (73*) as they chased down the total in 44.4 overs with six wickets in hand.

Shanto played a brilliant knock and led from the front. He hit 13 fours and two maximums to remain unbeaten on 122 off 129 balls to take his side across the line and get an early lead in the series.

The Bangla Tigers will be high in confidence after the win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back and keep the series alive on Friday and force it to a decider.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Date and Time: March 15, 2023, Friday, 2 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other on 55 occasions in ODI cricket. Bangladesh have won 11 of those whereas Sri Lanka have won 42, with two matches ending in a 'no result'.

Matches played: 55

Bangladesh won: 11

Sri Lanka won: 42

NR: 2

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium looks to be a wonderful track to bat on. The new-ball bowlers may find some early assistance from the surface but it becomes good to bat on as the game progresses. There should be plenty of runs on offer for the batsmen once they get settled at the crease.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

It will be cloudy on Friday in Chattogram. The temperature is expected to hover between 22 to 32 degrees Celsius. There is a 15% chance of rain predicted on matchday.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Bangladesh displayed a solid all-round effort in the first ODI to win it convincingly and get an early lead in the series. Sri Lanka will have to bring out their A-game on Friday to challenge high-flying Bangladesh on Friday and level the series.

Bangladesh have the home advantage and expect them to wrap up the series on Friday.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win this contest.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

