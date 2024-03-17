Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The limited-overs series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will come to a conclusion on Monday, March 18, with the third and final game of the ODI series to be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Bangladesh won the first ODI comprehensively but Sri Lanka bounced back and emerged victorious in the second ODI to level the series and force it to a decider.

In the second ODI, Bangladesh were asked to bat first and they finished their innings on 286/7, thanks to a well-composed 96* from Towhid Hridoy. Wanindu Hasaranga picked up four wickets for Sri Lanka.

In reply, Pathum Nissanka (114) and Charith Asalanka (91) put a brilliant 185-run stand for the fourth wicket which helped them chased down the total in 47.1 overs with three wickets in hand and level the series.

The Lankan side put a much-improved performance to level the series. They will be hoping to put a similar performance and seal the series on Monday whereas Bangladesh will be looking to fire in unison and avoid a series loss at home.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Date and Time: March 18, 2023, Monday, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka clearly dominate the head-to-head record in the 50-over format. Sri Lanka have won 43 times as compared to 11 of Bangladesh in their 56 meetings so far, with two resulting in no result.

Matches played: 56

Bangladesh won: 11

Sri Lanka won: 43

NR: 2

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium offers a good track to bat on. There will be plenty of runs on offer for the batters once they adapt to the conditions. Since it's a day fixture, expect the spinners to come into play as the game progresses.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

The conditions in Chattogram on Monday will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to range between 23 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage/Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Sri Lanka displayed an all-round effort to level the series and force it to a decider. It's all to play for on Monday and expect both sides to come out hard. Expect a cracking contest to finish the white-ball leg.

Sri Lanka look a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Sadeera Samarawickrama to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion