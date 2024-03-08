Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the T20I series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played on Saturday, March 9. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will be hosting this clash, with the series levelled at 1-1.

Sri Lanka won the first T20I by three runs but failed to carry forward the winning momentum. Bangladesh bounced back and displayed a solid all-round effort to keep the series alive and force it to a decider.

Bangladesh opted to bowl first and did well as they didn’t allow the Lankan batters to get away. Kamindu Mendis top-scored with 37 for the visitors as they finished their innings on 165/5. It was a good collective effort from the Bangladesh bowlers.

In reply, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front. He batted at three and played a brilliant knock of 53* off 38 balls to guide his side across the line in the penultimate over. Sri Lanka managed to pick up only two wickets as they failed to defend the total.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have displayed great courage and it has been a closely fought series so far. It’s all to play for on Saturday, with the winner takes it all. The fans can expect a cracking contest to finish the three-match T20I series.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2024

Date and Time: March 9, 2024, Saturday, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the shortest format. Bangladesh have won five of those whereas Sri Lanka have won 10.

Matches played: 15

Bangladesh won: 5

Sri Lanka won: 10

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium offers a good batting track. There will be plenty of runs on offer for batters once they get settled at the crease. The spinners may come into play in the middle overs. Change of pace will be crucial for the pacers while bowling here.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Saturday, with the temperature expected to range between 14 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Although Bangladesh bounced back in the second T20I to level the series, Sri Lanka's vast experience is expected to play a factor in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

