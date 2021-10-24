Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

Sri Lanka opened their account for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 standings by defeating Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The islanders had won all of their matches during Round 1 of the competition, and they continued their winning momentum by beating the Mahmudullah-led outfit.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka called the coin toss right and decided to bowl first against Bangladesh. Liton Das lost his wicket in the powerplay, but Naim Sheikh held one end and guided Bangladesh to a decent score.

Sheikh aggregated 62 runs off 52 deliveries before losing his wicket to Binura Fernando. He had a 73-run partnership for the third wicket along with experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who completed his first half-century in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Rahim remained unbeaten on 57 off 37 as Bangladesh set a 172-run target for the islanders.

Chasing 172, Sri Lanka got off to a disappointing start, with Nasum Ahmed cleaning up Kusal Perera on the fourth ball. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka stabilized the innings with a 71-run second-wicket partnership.

However, Shakib Al Hasan's double strike turned the game in Bangladesh's favor again. Shakib removed Nissanka and Avishka Fernando in the same over.

But Bangladesh failed to dismiss Asalanka, and he eventually guided Sri Lanka home. The number three batter aggregated 80 runs off just 49 deliveries, smashing five fours and five sixes. Bhanuka Rajapaksa supported him to perfection with a 31-ball 53.

Sri Lanka scored 172/5 in 18.5 overs to win the game by five wickets. With this win, Sri Lanka continued their winning streak in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Best memes from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Some of them were even more excited for the India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Here are the top memes from the game:

Raja Sekhar Cricket @CricketWithRaju For every naagin dance, there will be rajapaksha & asalanka For every naagin dance, there will be rajapaksha & asalanka https://t.co/fW8JE8BkrT

Natasha @notnatasham Made a low budget meme to sum up that entire rollercoaster of emotions but LETS GOOOO 🇱🇰🥳👏🏼 #SLvBAN Made a low budget meme to sum up that entire rollercoaster of emotions but LETS GOOOO 🇱🇰🥳👏🏼 #SLvBAN https://t.co/sIDXIrcy0j

