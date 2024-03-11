Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will kick off on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The three-match T20I series was held in Sylhet and the action now shifts to Chattogram, where the Zahur Ahmed Chowdury Stadium will host all three ODIs.

The T20I series was a close-fought one. Sri Lanka won the first game to get an early lead in the series, but Bangladesh bounced back to force a decider. A convincing victory for the Lankan side resulted in a 2-1 series win.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue to lead Bangladesh. The likes of Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, and Liton Das play a crucial role in their batting line-up. The bowling attack comprises Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Kusal Mendis form a solid Lankan batting line-up to go with the bowling attack of Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka. The visitors will be looking to continue their winning run in the ODI series.

The three-match ODI series will begin on March 13 and conclude on March 18. It will be followed by a two-match Test series, starting on March 22.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head in ODIs:

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other 54 times in the 50-over format. Bangladesh have won 10 of those whereas Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on 42 occasions, with two fixtures ending with no result.

Matches played: 54

Bangladesh won: 10

Sri Lanka won: 42

NR: 2

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 13, Wednesday

1st ODI - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram - 01:30 PM

March 15, Friday

2nd ODI - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram - 01:30 PM

March 18, Monday

3rd ODI - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram – 09:30 AM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There will be no broadcast of the ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in India. Fans in India can catch the live-stream action on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh: Cricket World TV, Geo-TV, T Sports

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Bangladesh (For 1st and 2nd ODI)

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pathum Nissanka, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan

