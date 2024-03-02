Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The upcoming three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is scheduled to kick off on March 4 and conclude on March 9. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will be the host venue for all three matches.

Wanindu Hasaranga will lead the side while Charith Asalanka will be the vice-captain. Niroshan Dickwella was named as a replacement for Kusal Perera, who withdrew from the series due to a respiratory infection.

Pathum Nissanka was selected in the T20I squad. However, he will not travel as he is still recovering from an injury sustained during the Afghanistan tour. Avishka Fernando will replace him.

In a squad consisting of Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, and Saumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto was named captain of Bangladesh ahead of the T20I Series. He will captain in all three formats, including ODIs and Tests.

The three-match T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series and two-match test series.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20Is:

In the 13 T20I matches between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the latter has dominated with nine wins while Bangladesh has won four matches. Their most recent encounter was in September 2022 during the 2022 Men's T20 Asia Cup, where Sri Lanka won by two wickets.

Matches Played: 13

Bangalas Won: 4

Sri Lanka Won: 9

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 4, Monday

1st T20I - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet - 05:30 PM

March 06, Wednesday

2nd T20I - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet - 05:30 PM

March 09, Saturday

3rd T20I - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet - 02:30 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series won't be broadcast live in India. However, Indian fans can catch the live-streaming action on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh: Cricket World TV, Geo-TV, T Sports

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Anamul Haque (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Aliss Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Naim, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Soumya Sarkar.

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka (vc), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay.

