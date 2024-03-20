Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The upcoming two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will run from March 22, Friday to April 3, Wednesday. The series will be a part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will be the host venue for the first test. The second, on the other hand, will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets in their last Test against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Bangladesh met New Zealand in their most recent Test series in December 2023 which ended in a 1-1 draw.

On March 18, the Sri Lankan T20I captain Wanindu Hasaranga was named in the Test squad after retiring from the format last year in August 2023. However, the ICC (International Cricket Council) handed him a two-Test ban for violating article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct on Tuesday. Therefore, he will miss the Test series.

Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the visiting side with the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Kusal Mendis.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will also miss the services of Mushfiqur Rahim, who has been ruled out from the series due to a fractured right thumb. However, Najmul Hossain Shanto will be looking to lead the side from the front with Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, and Taijul Islam.

Sri Lanka won the T20I series by 2-1 but the hosts managed to chase 235 in the third ODI, to win the ODI series by 2-1.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in Tests:

In the 24 Test matches between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the latter has dominated with a 75% success rate, winning 18 games. They have lost just one match while five ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 24

Sri Lanka Won: 18

Bangladesh Won: 1

Draw: 5

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 22, Friday - March 26, Tuesday

1st Test - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet - 09:00 AM

March 30, Saturday - April 03, Wednesday

2nd Test - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram - 09:00 AM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series won't be broadcast live in India. However, fans can watch the live-streaming action on the FanCode App & Website.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2024: Full Squads

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Khaled Ahmed, Litton Das (wk), Mominul Haque, Musfik Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shadman Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nahid Rana

Sri Lanka

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Dinesh Chandimal, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Udara

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App