Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020, 2nd ODI | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Tamim Iqbal will hold the key to success for Bangladesh

After downing Zimbabwe in the first ODI, Bangladesh will look to take an unassailable lead in the 3-match series when they meet the African side in the second ODI on Tuesday. Opening batsman Liton Das stole the show in the first game with his blistering 126 before he was forced to retire hurt.

Mohammad Mithun also played a handy innings of 50, helping his side post a fantastic score of 321 on the board before the trio of Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mehidy Hasan decimated the Zimbabwean batting lineup.

With the second match slated to take place at the same venue, we could be in for a similar result. Bangladesh have developed into one of the strongest ODI sides and with the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah in their ranks, the hosts should easily overcome the Zimbabwean challenge.

However, Zimbabwe will look to give Bangladesh a run for their money in this game. Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams have a lot of experience under their belt and will try to bring that to the fore in this game. Sikandar Raza can also make a difference with his all-round skills while Donald Tiripano can prove to be the 'X-factor' on the night.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match details

Venue: Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet

Date: 3 March 2020

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor (wk), Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano and Chris Mpofu

Where to watch the matches in India?

Star Sports has the telecast rights for Bangladesh cricket matches in India. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI can be viewed on the Star Sports Network.

Live stream details

The live stream for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be available on Hotstar.com.