Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India Women and Bangladesh Women are set to face each other in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, July 16. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the contest.

India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, recently won the three-match T20I series 2-1 and will be fairly high on confidence. However, the visitors will be looking to improve their batting, which did not look clinical.

India could easily have lost the second T20I after registering their lowest score against the Tigresses before Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma picked up crucial wickets to restrict the opposition.

However, Team India ended up losing the third T20I by four wickets after managing to score only 102 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Bangladesh chased down the target with 10 balls left in their innings.

Bangladesh would have rued the missed chances that led to their downfall in the T20Is. Nigar Sultana Joty, their skipper, talked about the same in her press conferences. They will now look to make amends in the 50-over format.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 1st ODI, 2023

Date and Time: July 16, Sunday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been slow and low. Run-scoring is not expected to get any easier. Spinners are likely to play a big part. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Weather Report

There will be a 30 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Probable Xl

Bangladesh Women

Probable Xl

Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana Joty (c and wk), Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun

India Women

Probable Xl

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Prediction

India Women will start the match as favourites given their experience in the batting department. But Bangladesh would not be pushovers, especially after the efforts they put in during the T20I series.

Prediction: India Women to win the match.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live streaming: Bangladesh Cricket YouTube Channel

