Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The India women’s cricket team will square off against Bangladesh in a three-match T20 international series starting on Sunday, July 9 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. All three matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the likes of Sabbineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, and Anjali Sarvani have been included in the T20I squad. Left-arm spinners Anusha Bareddy, Rashi Kanojiya, and Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani have also earned their maiden India call-up.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Women's cricket team have also added some new names. Led by Nigar Sultana Joty, experienced spinner Salma Khatun has returned to the Bangladesh Women's T20I squad after being rested for the Sri Lanka series. Dilara Akter and Marufa Akter have also made a return to the T20I squad. They have also included uncapped opening batter Shathi Rani for the India series.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 1st T20I, 2023

Date and Time: July 9, Sunday, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sher-e-Bangla stadium has been on the slower side for the most part. The surface is soft and dry and begins to crack up as the game progresses. It is known to aid the spinners and slower bowlers even in the earlier part of the innings. Run scoring can be very tricky as batters will need to work tremendously hard for their runs.

With an average first innings score of 105, we may be in for a low-scoring thriller which may progress all the way down to the wire.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Weather Report

The weather on match day does not appear to be promising. According to the weather forecast, rain gods will have their say for the major part of the day as chances of rain are up to 70%. We could see a shortened pint-sized match. The temperatures throughout the day will fluctuate between 32 C and 26 C.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Probable Xl

Bangladesh Women

Probable Xl

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter (wicketkeeper), Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun

India Women

Probable Xl

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Minnu Mani

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Prediction

India has a dominant T20 record against Bangladesh Women. The two sides have clashed on 13 occasions, with India winning 11 times and Bangladesh claiming two wins. Besides, India’s track record in the last five games have been impressive, winning three fixtures. Whereas, Bangladesh Women have only managed to secure one win in their last five T20I matches.

The winning momentum is certainly behind India Women at this point.

Prediction: India Women to win the match.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: FanCode

