Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India Women and Bangladesh Women are set to face each other in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, July 19. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the contest.

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana, started their campaign in the series on an emphatic note. They defeated the visitors by 40 runs (via DLS method) and recorded their maiden win in ODIs against India.

18-year-old fast bowler Marufa Akter was named the Player of the Match for her brilliant spell in which she picked up four wickets and gave away just 29 runs in seven overs. Leg-spinner Rabeya Khan, who picked up three wickets in the final T20I, accounted for three scalps in the first ODI as well.

After being put in to bat first, the home team was bowled out for just 152 in 43 overs. Fargana Hoque and skipper Nigar Sultana scored 27 and 39 runs respectively, but both batters lost their wicket to Amanjot Kaur.

Kaur was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking four wickets in nine overs while conceding runs 31 runs. Chasing a revised target of 154, India were bowled out for 113 runs in 35.5 overs. Seven of their batters got into double digits, but none of them converted their start into a big score.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI, 2023

Date and Time: July 19, Wednesday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka was bowling friendly in the first game of the series and shouldn't change much for the second ODI. Run-scoring could prove difficult and batting first should be the way forward for the teams.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Weather Report

There will be a 10 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 34-degree Celsius mark.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Probable Xl

Bangladesh Women

Probable Xl

Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana (c and wk), Fargana Hoque, Nahida Akter, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Maghla, Sultana Khatun

India Women

Probable Xl

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Prediction

Both teams have strong bowling lineups and the team batting first may end up having a big advantage. The pitch is not expected to get easier for batting.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live streaming: Bangladesh Cricket YouTube Channel

