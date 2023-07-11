Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second T20I match of the three-match T20I series will be played between India Women and Bangladesh Women on Tuesday, July 11. The game will kick off at 1.30 pm IST at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

India Women have their nose ahead as they lead the series by a 1-0 margin. They were impressive with the ball and bowled really well to contain Bangladesh for just 114 runs in the first innings. Pooja Vatraskar bowled a very economical spell of 1/16 in her allotted overs to tighten the screws around the Bangladeshi batters.

India Women got off to a wobbly start, losing their first wicket without a run on the board. Jemimah Rodrigues was next to follow who was out for just 11 runs. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur used all their experience to bail India out of trouble. They put on a robust 70-run stand in the space of just 55 deliveries to drag India Women over the finishing line.

With the series on the line, Bangladesh Women will need to grind hard and do whatever possible to prevent an embarrassing series loss.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I, 2023

Date and Time: July 11, Tuesday, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Pitch Report

Run scoring is quite a challenge at Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium. Out of six WT20I games played, none of the teams managed to break the 150-run barrier. The average first innings score on this venue is just 107. Teams need to bat sensibly on this track as the pitch usually deteriorates and assists the spinners as the game goes on.

Even while chasing a modest total of 115, India Women found themselves in a spot of bother early on and had to bat sensibly to navigate through the middle overs.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Weather Report

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are predicted on Tuesday with the chance of rain ranging to as high as 80 percent. It will also be a very windy day as well with wind speeds expected to reach in excess of 20 km/hr. The temperature during the day would fluctuate between 31 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Probable Xl

Bangladesh Women

Probable Xl

Shamima Sulatan, Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter (wicketkeeper), Shathi Rani Bormon, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, and Sultana Khatun.

India Women

Probable Xl

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, and Minnu Mani.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Prediction

India Women continue their unassailable win record against Bangladesh Women in T20I. They were clinical in the first T20 match and outclassed Bangladesh Women in all departments. Despite having a home advantage, Bangladesh Women were unable to make good use of the conditions and eventually fell short in the first game.

Our win predictor is strongly in favor of team India who are just a win away from clinching the series.

Prediction: India Women to win the match.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Live Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: FanCode

