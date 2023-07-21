Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India Women and Bangladesh Women are set to face each other in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, July 22. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, started their campaign with a 40-run win in the series opener a couple of days ago. It also happened to be their maiden win over India in WODIs in six matches.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co stormed back into the series after beating the Tigresses by 108 runs in the second match of the series. Jemimah Rodrigues’ all-round show took them past the finish line.

After being put in to bat first, India racked up a decent score of 228 for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Batting at No.5, Jemimah put her A-game forward and scored 86 runs off 78 balls with nine fours.

Thereafter, India bowled Bangladesh out for 120 in 35.1 overs. After a splendid show with the bat in hand, Jemimah finished with figures of 3.1-0-3-4. Devika Vaidya also accounted for three scalps.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI, 2023

Date and Time: July 22, Saturday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Dhaka has been pretty low and slow thus far. The track gets difficult to bat on as the matches progress. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Weather Report

There is a five percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. Temperatures will be around 32 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Probable Xl

Bangladesh Women

Probable Xl

Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter

India Women

Probable Xl

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Prediction

The team batting first should again be able to come up trumps. Batting would not get easier and the chasing team is likely to find it much tougher to adjust to the conditions and opposition bowling.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live streaming: Bangladesh Cricket YouTube Channel

Poll : Jemimah Rofrigues to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes