Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The final T20I match of the three-match T20 international series will be played between India Women and Bangladesh Women on Thursday, July 13, in Dhaka. The game will kick off at 1:30 pm IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

We witnessed an enthralling close encounter between the two sides in the second WT20I match which went down the wire. Bangladesh Women bowlers tightened the screws on the Indian batters this time and gave very little away. Some very tight bowling from Sultana Khatun and Fahima Khatun restricted India Women to a below-par total of 95.

The game was there for the taking but Bangladeshi batters failed to perform with the same intensity with the bat. The skipper Nigar Sultana who the only batter who scored in double figures. The rest of the batting card looked in absolute disarray.

Although Nigar took the game very close with no support from the other end, Bangladesh Women lost their way in pursuit of a very small target.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I, 2023

Date and Time: July 13, Thursday, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium is certainly not ideal for high-scoring games. The highest WT20I score on this venue is a mere 140 made by Australia Women.

Furthermore, the average first innings score is also not promising either which is around 107. Batters have to work extremely hard for their runs, especially during the second innings when spinners come on to bowl.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Weather Report

Widespread thunderstorms and heavy showers are predicted on Thursday as the weather forecast predicts a whopping 70% chance of rainfall. It will also be a very windy day as well with wind speeds expected to reach in excess of 15 km/hr.

The temperature during the day would fluctuate between 31 C and 26 C. With a high chance of rain on the horizon, we may witness a rain-curtailed match.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Probable Xl

Bangladesh Women

Probable Xl

Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter (wk), Shathi Rani Bormon, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun

India Women

Probable Xl

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Minnu Mani

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Prediction

India Women have continued to triumph over Bangladesh Women and have clinched the series by 2-0. They never gave Bangladesh Women any avenue to make a comeback. However, the host did manage to give visitors a scare in the second T20I match but India Women prevailed.

With India having an impressive win record over Bangladesh in WT20I, a series whitewash is certainly looming for Bangladesh Women.

Prediction: India Women to win the match

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live streaming: Bangladesh Cricket YouTube Channel

