Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The second ODI between Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 7, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Pakistan made a strong start in the three-match series after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets. The hosts elected to bat after winning the toss, but the decision didn’t go well for them. They were bundled out for just 81 runs in 31.5 overs. Only three batters managed to reach a double-digit mark, and no one could score more than 20 runs.

Sadia Iqbal, the 28-year-old spinner, bowled her best bowling figures in ODIs and picked up four wickets for just 13 runs in nine overs. Umm-e-Hani recorded her best ODI figures, returning with 3/20. Skipper Nida Dar also took three wickets and gave away just 10 runs in six overs.

In response, Pakistan didn't had a great start, losing three quick wickets. However, Nida played a crucial knock of 35* off 59 deliveries to take the team home.

It was Pakistan’s first win in ODIs over Bangladesh since November 2019. They will look to take an unassailable lead from this game. The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, will look to draw confidence from their victory in the three-match T20I series last month.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd ODI, Pakistan Women tour of Bangladesh, 2023

Date and Time: November 7, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will likely remain balanced for this contest. Both pacers and spinners are likely to find an equal amount of support from the surface.

The average first innings total here is 233 runs, but the total might be different here, considering the way the previous game ended. The team winning the toss might look to bat and post a substantial total on the board.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Report

The temperature during this entire game will likely be around the 30-degree mark. The weather might remain sunny throughout this game. It will likely be a perfect day for a game of cricket.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, and Marufa Akter.

Pakistan Women

Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Umm-e-Hani, Najiha Alvi (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, and Sadia Iqbal.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Batters struggled a lot during the first match and they might continue doing so in this game. Bowlers are likely to decide the outcome of this match. Toss will likely play a crucial role as well here.

Pakistan might have an upper hand here, considering the way they bowled in the last game.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win the match.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Bangladesh Cricket YouTube