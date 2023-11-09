Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women will face each other in the third and final game of their three-match ODI series on Friday, November 10. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the clash.

The ongoing series has been an absolute thriller thus far. Pakistan won the opening match by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. After bowling the Tigresses out for 81 in 31.5 overs, Pakistan chased down the target in 24.5 overs.

The hosts were on the cusp of conceding the series, but they eked out a crucial win on Tuesday after the match went down to the Super Over. Nigar Sultana Joty won the Player of the Match award for scoring 54 off 104.

After batting first, Bangladesh could only manage to score 169 for the loss of nine wickets. Sadia Iqbal and left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu accounted for two scalps apiece.

Pakistan, thereafter, bowled their opponents out for 169 in 49.5 overs. In the Super Over, Shobhana Mostary and skipper Joty hit one four apiece as Bangladesh chased down a target of eight off the last ball.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Pakistan Women tour of Bangladesh, 2023

Date and Time: November 10, 2023, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Mirpur is expected to be low and slow. A high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Dhaka. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shorifa Khatun.

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Natalia Pervaiz, Umm-e-Hani, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Bangladesh will be high on confidence given how they have performed against Pakistan of late. The win in their last meeting will also keep them in good stead. The Tigresses will go into the match as the favorites.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Bangladesh Cricket YouTube

