Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has asked the Bangladesh cricket team to improve their game rather than complain about India's alleged undue influence upon the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Tigers lost to India in a Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup recently. They collapsed from a potentially winning position after the game resumed following a rain break. India ended up winning by five runs after the game was curtailed and the target recalibrated.

The Tigers were asked to chase 151 in 16 overs, which meant they needed 85 runs in 54 balls after the resumption of play. Bangladesh opener Litton Das (60 runs off 27 balls) got the better of the Indian bowlers with a blistering attack in the pre-rain powerplay overs.

From 66 for no loss in seven overs before the rains interrupted, The Tigers plummeted to 145/6 at the end of 16 overs. Das' dismissal, in hindsight, became a turning point in the game.

While dissecting Bangladesh's batting approach in their matches against India and Pakistan, Gavaskar, in his column for Sportstar, wrote:

"Sadly for Bangladesh, its batsmen went for glory shots of sixes instead of playing smart cricket and running hard between the wickets. The Bangladesh batsmen were guilty of the same in their game against Pakistan, where after batting well in the first half of their innings, they disintegrated playing some totally forgettable shots to end up with only 128 instead of around 160, which would have given their bowlers a great chance."

A lot of criticism on social media platforms was targeted at the ICC for allegedly favouring India. It was claimed by unhappy fans of teams such as Pakistan and Bangladesh that the ICC is helping India.

Addressing these supporters, the legendary former India batsman wrote:

"Bangladesh would do well to look at their approach, which made them lose from winning positions than suggesting that the ICC favours India. Equally amusing is the allegations from across both sides of our country’s border that India gets preferential treatment at ICC tournaments. The rules are the same for everyone and while there will always be a bit of a stretch in its interpretation, there is no preference towards India.

The former Indian batter also pointed out that Indian fielders were more disadvantaged while playing in the wet outfield after play resumed. Explaining how batters have the advantage to capitalise in wet conditions, Gavaskar wrote:

"If anything, a wet outfield would be a big disadvantage to the fielding team for its fielders as well as the bowlers, who would have to bowl with a wet ball. The ball would also come on to the bat better as it would skid off the pitch, making it easier for the batsmen to play their shots."

The Tigers were eliminated from the T20 World Cup after losing their final group stage game, a virtual quarter-final, against Pakistan in Adelaide. Meanwhile, India topped the points table with four wins and will meet Jos Buttler's England in the second semi-final on Thursday, November 10.

