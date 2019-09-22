×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
36   //    22 Sep 2019, 17:25 IST

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Following a resounding win against the St. Lucia Zouks in their previous match, Barbados Tridents will host the Guyana Amazon Warriors in Match 19 of Caribbean Premier League 2019.

Both the teams are coming off impressive victories in their previous matches. While the Tridents mauled the Zouks by 71 runs, the Guyana Amazon Warriors thrashed Chadwick Walton's Jamaica Tallawahs by 81 runs to consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

The Warriors, who are yet to lose a match this season, had defeated the Barbados-based franchise earlier in the competition. On the other hand, Barbados Tridents have 2 wins in 4 games and will look to climb up the table by picking up a win here.

Shimron Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd will be the key players for the Warriors whereas for the home side, Jason Holder and JP Duminy will be the ones to watch out for.

Here are all the telecast details of this exciting encounter.

Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors venue, date and start time

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Date: 22nd September 2019

Time: 5:00 pm (Local Time); 3:30 am IST on the 23rd of September

Advertisement

How, when and where to watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Barbados Tridents

Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher(w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano, and Saurabh Netrawalkar.

Tags:
Caribbean Premier League 2019 Barbados Tridents Guyana Amazon Warriors Jason Holder Shimron Hetmyer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League
Match 1 | Thu, 05 Sep
TTR 152/7 (20.0 ov)
KIT 141/10 (19.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 11 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 2 | Fri, 06 Sep
GAW 155/9 (20.0 ov)
TBA 142/9 (20.0 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 13 runs
GAW VS TBA live score
Match 3 | Sat, 07 Sep
TTR 191/4 (20.0 ov)
JTA 169/6 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 22 runs
TTR VS JTA live score
Match 4 | Sun, 08 Sep
KIT 153/8 (20.0 ov)
GAW 159/2 (18.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 8 wickets
KIT VS GAW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 08 Sep
TBA 167/5 (20.0 ov)
TTR 168/3 (17.5 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
TBA VS TTR live score
Match 6 | Mon, 09 Sep
GAW 180/4 (20.0 ov)
BTR 133/10 (16.4 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 47 runs
GAW VS BTR live score
Match 7 | Wed, 11 Sep
JTA 241/4 (20.0 ov)
KIT 242/6 (18.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won by 4 wickets
JTA VS KIT live score
Match 8 | Thu, 12 Sep
BTR 186/2 (20.0 ov)
KIT 168/9 (20.0 ov)
Barbados Tridents won by 18 runs
BTR VS KIT live score
Match 9 | Fri, 13 Sep
JTA 170/5 (20.0 ov)
TBA 171/5 (16.4 ov)
St Lucia Zouks won by 5 wickets
JTA VS TBA live score
Match 10 | Sat, 14 Sep
TTR 267/2 (20.0 ov)
JTA 226/5 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 41 runs
TTR VS JTA live score
Match 11 | Sun, 15 Sep
KIT 121/10 (19.0 ov)
GAW 122/3 (15.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 7 wickets
KIT VS GAW live score
Match 12 | Sun, 15 Sep
BTR 140/9 (20.0 ov)
JTA 145/6 (18.3 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs won by 4 wickets
BTR VS JTA live score
Match 13 | Mon, 16 Sep
TBA 138/9 (20.0 ov)
KIT 143/4 (14.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won by 6 wickets
TBA VS KIT live score
Match 14 | Wed, 18 Sep
TTR 216/4 & 5/1 (1.0 ov)
KIT 216/7 & 18/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win the one-over eliminator)
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 15 | Thu, 19 Sep
GAW 218/6 (20.0 ov)
JTA 137/10 (17.3 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 81 runs
GAW VS JTA live score
Match 16 | Fri, 20 Sep
KIT 176/6 (20.0 ov)
JTA 156/10 (19.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won by 20 runs
KIT VS JTA live score
Match 17 | Yesterday
BTR 172/6 (20.0 ov)
TBA 101/10 (14.5 ov)
Barbados Tridents won by 71 runs
BTR VS TBA live score
Match 18 | Today
TBA 99/4 (12.2 ov)
TTR
No Result
TBA VS TTR live score
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Guyana Amazon Warriors
BTR VS GAW preview
Match 20 | Tue, 24 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Jamaica Tallawahs
BTR VS JTA preview
Match 21 | Wed, 25 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
TBA VS KIT preview
Match 22 | Thu, 26 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TBA VS GAW preview
Match 23 | Fri, 27 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Trinbago Knight Riders
BTR VS TTR preview
Match 24 | Sat, 28 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Jamaica Tallawahs
TBA VS JTA preview
Match 25 | Sun, 29 Sep, 05:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
BTR VS KIT preview
Match 26 | Mon, 30 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Lucia Zouks
BTR VS TBA preview
Match 27 | Tue, 01 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TTR VS GAW preview
Match 28 | Thu, 03 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
Match 29 | Fri, 04 Oct, 03:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
Match 30 | Sat, 05 Oct, 05:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Trinbago Knight Riders
GAW VS TTR preview
Eliminator | Sun, 06 Oct, 08:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Mon, 07 Oct, 01:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 11 Oct, 04:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 13 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division One
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us