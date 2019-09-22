Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Following a resounding win against the St. Lucia Zouks in their previous match, Barbados Tridents will host the Guyana Amazon Warriors in Match 19 of Caribbean Premier League 2019.

Both the teams are coming off impressive victories in their previous matches. While the Tridents mauled the Zouks by 71 runs, the Guyana Amazon Warriors thrashed Chadwick Walton's Jamaica Tallawahs by 81 runs to consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

The Warriors, who are yet to lose a match this season, had defeated the Barbados-based franchise earlier in the competition. On the other hand, Barbados Tridents have 2 wins in 4 games and will look to climb up the table by picking up a win here.

Shimron Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd will be the key players for the Warriors whereas for the home side, Jason Holder and JP Duminy will be the ones to watch out for.

Here are all the telecast details of this exciting encounter.

Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors venue, date and start time

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Date: 22nd September 2019

Time: 5:00 pm (Local Time); 3:30 am IST on the 23rd of September

How, when and where to watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Barbados Tridents

Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher(w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano, and Saurabh Netrawalkar.