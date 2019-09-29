Barbados Tridents vs St. Lucia Zouks: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019
The 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League is entering its business end, with just a handful of matches remaining. Match 26 of the CPL will feature the Barbados Tridents and the St. Lucia Zouks as both teams look to seal a spot in the playoffs.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders have booked their respective spots in the playoffs which means there is just one available berth in the next round. Jamaica Tallawahs are out of the competition, making it a straight shootout between Barbados and St. Lucia.
The Tridents crushed the defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders earlier this week but followed it up with a one-run loss to the Patriots. They will now look to get back to winning ways when they take on the Zouks. St. Lucia, on the other hand, suffered an eight-wicket loss at the hands of the Guyana Amazon Warriors but bounced back in style in their previous encounter, defeating Jamaica Tallawahs by four wickets.
JP Duminy and Jason Holder will be the key to Tridents' success while the Zouks' hopes will rest on the shoulders of Fawad Ahmed and Rahkeem Cornwall.
Here are all the telecast details of Match 26 of Caribbean Premier League 2019.
Barbados Tridents vs St. Lucia Zouks: Venue, Date and Start Time
Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Date : 29th September 2019
Time: 5:00 pm (Local Time); 3:30 am IST on the 30th of September
How, when and where to watch
Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal
Hotstar: Online streaming in India
Sky Sports: UK and Ireland
Ten Sports: Pakistan
Willow TV: United States
Sky Sport: New Zealand
CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago
Digicel: Barbados
Squads
Barbados Tridents
Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher (w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Harry Gurney, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.
St. Lucia Zouks:
Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher (WK), Thisara Perera, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Fawad Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran and Krishmar Santokie.