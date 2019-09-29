Barbados Tridents vs St. Lucia Zouks: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 36 // 29 Sep 2019, 16:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League is entering its business end, with just a handful of matches remaining. Match 26 of the CPL will feature the Barbados Tridents and the St. Lucia Zouks as both teams look to seal a spot in the playoffs.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders have booked their respective spots in the playoffs which means there is just one available berth in the next round. Jamaica Tallawahs are out of the competition, making it a straight shootout between Barbados and St. Lucia.

The Tridents crushed the defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders earlier this week but followed it up with a one-run loss to the Patriots. They will now look to get back to winning ways when they take on the Zouks. St. Lucia, on the other hand, suffered an eight-wicket loss at the hands of the Guyana Amazon Warriors but bounced back in style in their previous encounter, defeating Jamaica Tallawahs by four wickets.

JP Duminy and Jason Holder will be the key to Tridents' success while the Zouks' hopes will rest on the shoulders of Fawad Ahmed and Rahkeem Cornwall.

Here are all the telecast details of Match 26 of Caribbean Premier League 2019.

Barbados Tridents vs St. Lucia Zouks: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Date : 29th September 2019

Time: 5:00 pm (Local Time); 3:30 am IST on the 30th of September

Advertisement

How, when and where to watch

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Barbados Tridents

Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher (w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Harry Gurney, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.

St. Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher (WK), Thisara Perera, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Fawad Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran and Krishmar Santokie.