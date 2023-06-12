“Barbados, the two teams deserve that dream destination” – Brian Lara reacts as Rohit Sharma wants WTC final to be shifted outside England

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara feels that the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) should be played in Barbados. The 54-year-old said that the two toppers of the two-year championship cycle deserve to play in a dream destination and enjoy the island life.

The statement came after India captain Rohit Sharma wanted the championship final to be played outside England following their 209-run loss to Australia in the summit clash.

The 36-year-old was also not convinced with the timing of the ICC event, which took place within two weeks after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While responding to ESPNCricinfo on Instagram, Lara wrote:

“I think it should be played in Barbados in March. The two teams deserve that dream destination, play the finals and enjoy island life.”

Earlier on Sunday, here's what Rohit Sharma said during a press conference:

“Why after the IPL final? Why cannot it be March? June is not the only month we should play the final. It can be played any time of the year and anywhere in the world, not just in England, it can be played anywhere in the world.”

Interestingly, the first two WTC finals have been played in England, which served as a neutral venue on both occasions. During the inaugural 2021 final, Team India lost to the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand by eight wickets before losing the 2023 final to Pat Cummins' Australia.

Rahul Dravid disappointed with timing of WTC final

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was also disappointed with the scheduling of the WTC final. Using the example of India's tour of England in 2021, the 50-year-old said that they required at least three weeks to prepare for a marquee event.

He told Star Sports:

“I am never going to be happy with the preparations as a coach. But that’s the reality I am ready to accept, and we all have to accept it. The schedulers are so cramped and tight… If you are playing international cricket, and if you are here for 3 weeks before the tour, playing two side games, you are going to be better prepared.”

He continued:

“We had good 20-25 days of preparations with few tour games in our last England tour and we were leading by 2-1 in that series.”

Click here to check out the IND vs AUS final full scorecard.

Poll : 0 votes