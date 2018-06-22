Batsman taking a fraction of a second extra to read the ball determines the success of a wrist spinner, says Anil Kumble

Over the last year and a half, the amount of success the wrist spinners have had has been phenomenal.

Over the last year and a half, the amount of success the wrist spinners have had has been phenomenal. Right from the Test format to T20s, the wrist spinners are having an impact in determining the result of a match.

It is quite obvious that the batsmen are struggling to pick the wrist spinners and former India captain and coach Anil Kumble feels that the doubts that are being created in the mind of a batsman because of which he will take an extra second to read the ball determines the success of wrist spinners.

Also read: Anil Kumble’s Spektacom technology to make its debut in 2018 TNPL

On the sidelines of the launch of his technology ahead of 2018 TNPL, Kumble, who himself is a leg-spinner, said, "In my opinion, it is all about creating a doubt in the mind of a batsman. Any batsman takes a fraction of a second extra to read a wrist spinner and that determines the success of a wrist spinner over a finger spinner. In the shorter formats, the margin of error is very minimal. Variations are the key. The googlies, flippers will definitely confuse the batsman."

The teams around the world have realized this and are making sure that they have a wrist spinner in their ranks with teams like India going all-out by having two in the same playing XI. One of the main reasons for India's recent success in limited-overs cricket is the emergence of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

The duo has been playing together in ODIs and T20Is and helped India win the ODI series against Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka at home and then a 5-1 thrashing of South Africa in the rainbow nation earlier this year.

The 2018 TNPL will also have a handful of wrist spinners in action which includes the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin among others. They will be in action for the most coveted trophy in Tamil Nadu cricket from July 11 to August 12.