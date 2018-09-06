Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Batsmen who can break Finch's 172 in T20s

Lav Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
10.28K   //    06 Sep 2018, 12:00 IST

Australia v India: Semi Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Earlier this year Aaron Finch went berserk and scored 172. Yes, you heard that right! In a T20 and not an ODI. Shocked?

Posting such a score in ODI is no easy task, let alone in T20s. He smacked this total of 172 in just 76 balls at a strike rate of 226.31 including 16 fours and 10 gigantic sixes. The conditions were not easy to bat on. His partner Darcy Short scored 46 off 42 balls and Zimbabwe in return could only get up to a total of 129 in their quota of 20 overs. So his was an exceptional knock. He broke his own record of the highest score in a T20 International of 156 which he had scored in 2013 against England at a strike rate of 247.61 including 11 fours and 14 sixes.

With so many T20 leagues doing rounds, many players have developed so many shots honing their T20 skills. With thick bats and power, it has become easier to clear boundaries and now no score looks safe in T20s.

To break this record of Aaron Finch, the batsman will have to play around 70 balls which can only happen if he either opens or plays 1 or 2 down. It is next to impossible for a middle or a lower order batsman to overhaul this record. With these things in mind, let us look at the players who are capable of breaking this record.


Rohit Sharma

Australia v India - Game 3

The first name that comes to mind when thinking about this feat is of the Indian opener, Rohit Sharma. The 'Hitman' already has 3 T20 centuries to his name. Last year in December, he scored his second T20 international hundred of 118 off just 43 deliveries including 12 fours and 10 sixes. An interesting thing to note is that he got out in the 13th over, which only shows the disastrous effect he might have had if he stood at the crease for longer. It was also the joint fastest hundred in T20 international in 35 balls. He has the knack for playing long innings and that is evident enough from his 3 double hundreds in ODIs. It would be interesting to see if he could score one in T20s.


1 / 4 NEXT
Cricket Enthusiast by choice
