'Battle-ready' Mohammed Siraj could be India's biggest weapon in South Africa

India as a country started playing international cricket in 1932, and we have had many incredible moments in the years gone by. While none can possibly top the Indian takeover of Lord’s in 1983, there is one moment from the Brisbane Test that will forever remain a perfect picture postcard for India.

That was when Mohammed Siraj was handed over the Indian flag by his teammates and he led the victory parade around the Gabba with thousands of Indian supporters cheering on their new found hero.

Here was a young man from Hyderabad who had lost his father but was unable to come back to his family, at the same time bringing a smile to a billion faces with his illustrious teammates cheering him on. He wasn’t Muslim or Hindu. He was Indian. This was the India of our dreams turning into a reality. Not the toxic India that plays out every day on national television. Not the divisive India that plays into the hands of politicians. Not the India that is deeply divided by privilege and underprivilege.

This was an India of hope and an India that dares to dream. Siraj isn’t the most eloquent. He need not be. What he is and will be is what our country is all about. Hard work and more hard work with dignity and integrity and such effort does pay off.

Mohammed Siraj is known to make things happen with the ball in hand

Mohammed Siraj will be key to India's chances against South Africa

Siraj had lost his father during the period of 14 days of hard quarantine in Australia in November 2020. What this meant was that none of his teammates could even go to his room to give him a shoulder to cry on. As a result his teammates were on video calls with him all day and were concerned he wouldn’t do something drastic or damaging to himself. Siraj broke down on multiple occasions, which is only natural but never gave up.

So when Sachin Tendulkar says that what he loves about Siraj is his energy, none of us should be surprised. Be it the first over of the day or the last, Siraj will run in with the same intensity. Do what his captain asks him to do with everything that he has. And do so with a smile on his face. You need players like that in a team to keep the intensity levels up when chips are down.

When there is a partnership, for example, you want a Siraj to step up. Run in tirelessly and keep coming hard. You know he will make things happen and that will be your chance to make a comeback. That’s what Tendulkar was alluding to when he praised Siraj on the show Backstage with Boria. It started on Boxing Day for him, exactly a year earlier.

Also Read Article Continues below

As the clock turns a cycle, Siraj, more mature and confident, is battle ready. He could well be India’s go to man in South Africa and, like his new endorsement tagline, could do a Palat De for India.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal