BBC Sports announces all-time England ODI XI

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
News
108   //    21 May 2019, 14:16 IST

Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan

What's the story?

BBC Sports announced all-time England ODI XI just 10 days before the World Cup 2019, based on the votes of its readers. The selected XI was announced on Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show on 20th May.

In case you didn't know...

England are widely considered as the favourites to win the ICC World Cup this year. They have a very destructive batting line-up, and the home conditions give them a clear advantage over other teams.

Ahead of the World Cup, BBC website launched a poll on 17th May where the users were given 3 days to select their England ODI XI

The heart of the matter

The poll closed on 20th May,13:00 BST. The poll had a set of players listed for each position and user had the option to pick their favourite star for each position.

From the current English players, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler made into the all-time XI.

Here's a look at the all-time England ODI XI selected by BBC readers.

Selected XI: Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Trescothick, Joe Root, Kevin Pietersen, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler (wk), Andrew Flintoff, Ian Botham, Graeme Swann, Darren Gough, James Anderson.

The main players who missed out from the final XI are Graham Gooch, Alec Stewart, Paul Collingwood and Bob Wills.

What's next?

England will announce the final 15 member squad for ICC World Cup 2019 on 21st May Tuesday. There are a bunch of changes expected from the preliminary squad which was announced one month back. The changes will be based on the performances of players in the recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan. England won the series 4-0.

ICC World Cup 2019 will start with the hosts England taking on South Africa on 30th May at Kia Oval, London. All teams fall into a single group and they will play against each other; the top four teams will make into the semifinals. The final will be played at Lord's, London on 14th July.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Eoin Morgan Jos Buttler
Fetching more content...
