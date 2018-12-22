×
BBL 2018-19, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
20   //    22 Dec 2018, 01:23 IST

Brisbane Heat aim to end their winless streak in BBL.
Brisbane Heat aim to end their winless streak in BBL.

After going down in the tournament opener against Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat will hope to put first points on the table when they go up against Hobart Hurricanes in the fifth game of BBL 2018-19 at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Saturday, December 22.

Both teams have played 12 matches against each other in the Big Bash League, with eight of those been won by the Hobart Hurricanes and four by the Brisbane Heat.

In their previous clash during BBL 07, Hobart Hurricanes registered a convincing six-wicket win at the Bellerive Oval. Batting first, the Heat posted 165/8 on the scoreboard before the Hurricanes overhauled that total in the 19th over.

Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat lost in the tournament opener against Strikers, extending their winless streak five games (including the previous season). This means that they will be under immense pressure to end their losing streak in the next game against Hurricanes.

Batting

Chris Lynn looked in good touch in his knock of 33 in the opening game versus Adelaide Strikers. While Brendon McCullum failed to make a mark in the previous game but was the team's leading run-scorer last year with 248 runs. These two will be expected to make a sizeable contribution against Hobart and get the team off to a huge total.

Both Joe Burns and Max Bryant failed to convert their starts in the opening encounter against Strikers and both these players will be eager to make up for that in next game.

Bowling

James Pattinson was the pick of the bowlers in the last match with figures of 2-23 from four overs and he will be expected to come up with a similar performance in next outing. While Mujeeb ur Rahman, who was pretty economical against the Strikers, will look make things tough for the opponents in the middle overs.

Expected Playing XI

Chris Lynn (C), Joe Burns, Sam Heazlett, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson (W), James Pattinson, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Max Bryant and Brendon McCullum.

Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart Hurricanes were Big Bash League 2017-18 runners-up.
Hobart Hurricanes were Big Bash League 2017-18 runners-up.
Hobart Hurricanes, runners-up of BBL 07 will aim to continue this season with similar performance and their head to head record against opponents will certainly give them the psychological advantage ahead of this clash.

Batting

D’Arcy Short has been in tremendous form in recent times. The opener was tournament's leading run-getter in last time with 572 runs and the team will need him to replicate that form this season. Ben McDermott and Matthew Wade were team's next best performers with 325 and 251 runs respectively and both can be a real headache for Heat bowlers.

Bowling

When it comes to bowling, Hurricanes boasts a lot of quality bowlers in Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills and James Faulkner. All three are among the most experienced campaigners of the side and each of them are capable of making things worse for the opposition.

Expected Playing XI

Matthew Wade (C & W), Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Tymal Mills, D'Arcy Short, Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott and George Bailey.

Big Bash League 2018-19 Brisbane Heat Cricket Hobart Hurricanes Cricket Matthew Wade Chris Lynn
