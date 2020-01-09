BBL 2019-20: Glenn Maxwell still in ODI frame, feels Aaron Finch

Published Jan 09, 2020

Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch heaped praise on big-hitter Glenn Maxwell post his successful return to the game. Maxwell, who took a break from all forms of cricket citing mental health issues, returned to the big stage in some style as he powered his way to 228 runs in seven games at an astonishing average of 57.00 in this year's edition of the Big Bash League, which has kept him in Australia's ODI frame.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Finch expressed his admiration towards Maxwell and his clinical batting approach. He said:

"People look at [that innings] and they see the results and see all the sixes and all the big hitting, but the way he approached it last night was very clinical."

Aaron Finch also pointed out his effort in the half-century against Sydney Thunder yesterday and explained how well his swashbuckling colleague had crafted his innings.

"The way that he gave himself a bit of a chance early and then dominated late. Once he's in, you can't bowl to him anywhere. He's got an answer to everything," said Finch.

"It's never closed, but when you're picking a side there has to be a spot there. It just comes down to being in the right place at the right time and having the right match-up. You can only pick so many top-three batters," he added.