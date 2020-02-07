BBL 2019-20: Marcus Stoinis becomes the player to score most runs in a single edition of the tournament; overtakes D'Arcy Short

Marcus Stoinis has been in imperious touch all through the current iteration of the BBL

Marcus Stoinis etched his name in the history books of the Big Bash League yesterday after breaking the record for most runs scored in a single BBL season.

The all-rounder’s swashbuckling 83-run knock against the Sydney Thunder helped him become the player to score the most runs in a single edition of the tournament, with Stoinis’ run-tally now standing at 695 runs in 16 innings.

His record tally includes six half-centuries and a ton, with the right-hander maintaining a strike-rate of 137.74 through the course of the tournament.

Making it look easy! There's a reason Marcus Stoinis is holding the BKT Golden Cap... #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/vkBA5cEpvw — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 6, 2020

The record was previously held by his compatriot D’Arcy Short, who amassed 637 runs in the 2018 edition of the BBL. Stoinis has reinvented himself this year by opening the innings for the Melbourne Stars, and the numbers he’s managed to register speak of the resounding success he’s enjoyed.

Coming in to bat at the top of the order, Stoinis has assumed responsibility and has been a key cog in the Stars’ journey to the finals of the BBL.

Earlier in the season, Stoinis admitted that whilst he might not be able to dislodge Aaron Finch and David Warner at the top of the order for Australia, he could do the job of an all-rounder pretty well despite the recent shift in role in the ongoing edition of the BBL.