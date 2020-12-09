Create
BBL 2020-21: Bellerive Oval Hobart pitch report and weather conditions

The Hobart Hurricanes will battle the defending champions at the Bellerive Oval in the BBL season opener.
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 09 Dec 2020, 22:41 IST
Preview
The tenth edition of the Men's Big Bash League will commence on Thursday with a clash between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers at the Bellerive Oval. Both teams finished in the top 4 last year, with the Sixers winning the title.

The Hobart Hurricanes will be keen to begin their BBL 2020-21 campaign on a winning note. It is pertinent to note that the Bellerive Oval did not host the fixture between Hobart and Sydney Sixers last year.

The Hurricanes hosted the defending champions at Alice Springs, where they emerged victorious by 25 runs. The reverse fixture between the two teams did not produce a result.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia has allotted four matches of the first week to Hobart. Also, a couple of games at the Bellerive Oval during the season's second half will not feature the Hobart Hurricanes, who play their home games at the ground.

The Bellerive Oval has played host to many T20 games in the past. Here's a look at the pitch report and the weather conditions for the BBL 2020-21 game in Hobart.

Bellerive Oval Hobart pitch report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval has been great for batting in the past. In 32 of the 39 T20 games played at this venue, teams batting first have scored more than 150 runs. Teams batting first and batting second have been equally successful in Hobart.

Talking about the pace vs spin comparison, the spinners have been much more successful at the Bellerive Oval. D'Arcy Short picked up a five-wicket haul at the ground while leg-break bowler Jonathan Cook scalped four wickets against the Sydney Thunder in Hobart last season.

Bellerive Oval Hobart weather conditions

There is rain predicted in Hobart on December 19th and 20th and January 2nd. Thus, the Hobart Hurricanes vs. Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Sixers vs. Adelaide Strikers, and Hobart Hurricanes vs. Melbourne Stars matches could be interrupted by the rain gods.

The skies will be clear on the remaining match days, with the temperature expected to stay at around 20 degrees Celsius.

Published 09 Dec 2020, 22:41 IST
