Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn and his teammate Dan Lawrence have received permission to take the field against Sydney Thunder on Monday (December 14). However, the duo will have to maintain distance from their teammates, the Sydney players, and the match officials during the game.

Cricket Australia issued a release stating that Chris Lynn and Lawrence will have to follow physical distancing during the fixture between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder. Both Brisbane players had come in 'close contact' with the public, thereby possibly breaching the COVID-19 rules.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the two cricketers broke the protocols. Since Lynn and Lawrence returned negative in their COVID-19 tests, the organizers have allowed them to continue representing Brisbane Heat in BBL 2020-21.

Can Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence help Brisbane Heat open their account on BBL 2020-21 points table?

Former BBL champions Brisbane Heat opened their 2020-21 campaign against the Melbourne Stars in Canberra. The Heat batsmen could not play well against the Melbourne bowlers as Nathan Coulter-Nile's spell of four for ten helped the Stars bowl their opponents out for 125.

Chasing 126, Hilton Cartwright and Glenn Maxwell ensured that the previous season's runners-up seal the deal in the 18th over with six wickets in hand. Skipper Chris Lynn, who was in great touch during the Queensland T20 Cup, could score only 20 runs off 20 deliveries in the match.

Meanwhile, English batsman Dan Lawrence got run out after aggregating eight runs from seven balls. Both batsmen will look to improve their performance in the upcoming game against Sydney Thunder.

Incidentally, even Thunder do not have any points to their name this season, having lost to the Melbourne Stars at Manuka Oval.