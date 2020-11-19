BBL 2020-21: Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane joins Hobart Hurricanes 

Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been signed up by Hobart Hurricanes for BBL 2020-21, with the franchise aiming to strengthen its spin department. Sandeep Lamichhane will join the Hurricanes' squad in January and will be available for the rest of the season.

"I am humbled and honoured to join the Hobart Hurricanes family for BBL|10," Sandeep Lamichhane said in a statement released by his new franchise.

"I have always got a lot of love and support in Australia, and the premium quality of competition in Big Bash is exciting. I can't wait to play at the Blundstone Arena," the promising leg-spinner added.

20-year-old Sandeep Lamichhane will be featuring in his third BBL season, having turned out for Melbourne Stars in the earlier two editions. The Stars yesterday signed Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan, who was earlier with Brisbane Heat.

Lamichhane, so far, has 26 wickets in the BBL from 21 matches. His scalps have come at an average of 19.80 and an economy rate of 7.1.

Hurricanes’ head coach Adam Griffith opined that Lamichhane’s inclusion brings an x-factor to the bowling attack.

"We have seen how Sandeep can change a game with his mystery spin, and he can bowl at any stage of the innings. He's a proven wicket taker who will add yet another dimension to our bowling group," Griffith explained.

Who is Sandeep Lamichhane?

Sandeep Lamichhane has been Nepal’s most renowned face in T20 cricket over the last couple of years, and has featured in various T20 events across the globe. He claimed two wickets in his very first over in the BBL, dismissing Shane Watson and Callum Ferguson of Sydney Thunder.

The leg-spinner has featured in the Indian Premier League as well as the Caribbean Premier League. He was also part of the Nepal team that won its first ODI in August 2017.

Hobart Hurricanes’ recent signings for BBL 2020-21

Yesterday, the Hurricanes had announced that West Indies’ seam-bowling allrounder Keemo Paul would also be joining the franchise. Earlier, they had secured the services of young England spin-bowling allrounder Will Jacks.

To improve their spin department, Hurricanes had already signed Victorian wrist-spinner Wil Parker after letting go Afghanistan's Qais Ahmad, with the latter having claimed only 12 wickets from 15 matches at an economy of more than 8.

Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2020-21 squad: Scott Boland, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Tim Paine, Will Parker, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Nick Winter, Mac Wright.

Overseas players: Dawid Malan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul.

Overseas replacement players: Will Jacks, Colin Ingram