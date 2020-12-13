BBL 2020-21: Peter Siddle almost Mankads James Faulkner in hilarious exchange

Peter Siddle and James Faulkner were involved in a hilarious exchange during the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between the Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes.

During the incident, Siddle threatened to Mankad his former Australia team-mate, while Faulkner almost dared the pace-bowler to run him out.

The exchange happened as the Adelaide Strikers were bowling the last over of the Hobart Hurricanes innings. Peter Siddle ran in to bowl with Faulkner on the non-striker's end.

James Faulkner, who was the Man of the Match in the 2015 World Cup Final, was way off his crease and Siddle stopped just as he was about to hit his delivery stride in response.

James Faulkner was almost daring Peter Siddle to Mankad him here 🤭



A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/62d3c2zvwN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2020

What ensued was a funny dialogue between Siddle and Faulkner, as the former warned the latter that he would Mankad him.

Faulkner was unaffected by Siddle's warning and almost dared him to attempt the Mankad, which has been a hot topic in cricket over the last 18 months.

Both players had a smile on their face as Siddle returned to his run-up mark to bowl the next delivery.

James Faulkner leads Hobart Hurricanes to second BBL win in a row

Advertisement

James Faulkner took three wickets for the Hurricanes

After the Mankad incident, James Faulkner put in a vintage display to help the Hobart Hurricanes beat the Adelaide Strikers. Opening the bowling for the Hurricanes, Faulkner took three wickets and conceded just 21 runs in his four overs.

The left-arm pacer dismissed Phil Salt and Matt Renshaw, before getting the last laugh over Peter Siddle as well.

The Hobart Hurricanes had the Adelaide Strikers crumbling at 49/6. But a last-wicket partnership of 61 runs between Danny Briggs and Daniel Worrall nearly helped the Strikers pull off an unthinkable chase.

However, it was a comfortable win in the end for the Hurricanes, who are enjoying an impressive start to the BBL season.