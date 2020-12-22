BBL 2020/21: The Gabba Brisbane T20 records

Former Big Bash League champions Brisbane Heat will play their first home match of BBL 2020/21 against the Adelaide Strikers. Brisbane have not won a single game this season. And, they will aim to register their first victory at the Gabba.

Apart from the Adelaide Strikers, the Brisbane Heat will host the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers at the Gabba. It is pertinent to note that Brisbane and Hobart will clash twice in the space of four days on this ground.

Cricket Australia did away with the home and away format for BBL 2020-21 because of the travel restrictions. Hence, the Gabba will also play a neutral host to the fixture between the Melbourne Stars and the Hobart Hurricanes on January 7.

The pitch in Brisbane has been on the slower side. The batsmen have struggled to score big. Meanwhile, the spinners have tormented the opposition teams, scalping wickets at regular intervals.

The Gabba Brisbane T20 records

Brisbane Heat hosted five BBL games on this ground last year. The home team managed only two victories.

Teams batting second won three out of the five games. The highest score at the Gabba during BBL 2019/20 was 172. Teams batting first could touch the 150-run landmark only two times.

Here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous T20s played at the Gabba

Stadium name: The Gabba

City: Brisbane

T20 matches played: 39

Matches won by teams batting first: 17

Matches won by teams batting second: 21

Matches tied: 1

Highest first innings score: 209/3 - Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, 2013

Lowest team score: 104/6 - Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, 2012

Highest successful run-chase: 210/7 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, 2013

Average 1st innings score: 165