BBL 2020-21: Young guns Liam Scott and Spencer Johnson signed up by Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide Strikers have signed youngsters Liam Scott and Spencer Johnson for the upcoming BBL 2020-21, which kicks-off on December 10.

20-year-old Scott is an all-rounder and apart from being a right-arm pacer, he is also a good batting talent. He was part of Australia’s U-19 World Cup squad for the competition that took place in South Africa at the start of the year. He scored 107 runs with one half-century in six matches, and also picked up four wickets.

Further, Scott has played for South Australia in four Marsh Sheffield Shield rounds in Adelaide this season, and has registered a top score of 61. Adelaide Strikers believe he will add depth to the squad in both batting and bowling.

As for Johnson’, he is a genuine left-arm fast bowler, and can bowl at speeds of up to 145km/h. He has often been compared to Mitchell Starc. The 24-year-old has played only one List A match for South Australia so far, but he's been part of West End Redbacks rookie list for three seasons.

Adelaide Strikers Coach Jason Gillespie described young duo as ‘excitement machines’

Big Bash League - Hurricanes v Strikers

Former Australian coach Jason Gillespie, who is the head coach of the Adelaide Strikers expressed his excitement in the young duo joining the squad for the BBL 2020-21 season.

“We welcome Liam and Spencer to the Adelaide Strikers, and we are most pleased to be able to offer them their first Big Bash contracts," Gillespie said.

“They’re excitement machines, and with Spencer’s left-arm pace and what we’ve seen already with Scotty in the Sheffield Shield, we’re very happy to welcome and continue the development of these fine young players,” he added.

Adelaide Strikers have won the Big Bash League once, in the 2017-18 season, when they defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 25 runs in the final. Jake Weatherald was the star of the show with 115 from 70 balls and he will yet again play a huge role this season for the Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers Squad for BBL 2020-21: Danny Briggs (OS), Phil Salt (OS), Rashid Khan (OS), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Travis Head, Spencer Johnson, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall