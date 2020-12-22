BBL 2020: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers | Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

Brisbane Heat take on Adelaide Strikers in the 13th match of the Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) on Wednesday, at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Brisbane Heat have had a torrid start to BBL 2020, and sit at the bottom of the standings, with 2 losses in 2 games. The side also hasn’t played a match in over a week and will look to set the record straight with a win against the Adelaide Strikers.

Chris Lynn’s side will count themselves unlucky after having lost their last league game against Sydney Thunder. Despite scoring 178 in the first innings, Sydney Thunder chased down the target with 4 wickets to spare. However, with star players like Chris Lynn and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in their ranks, Brisbane Heat will look to win their first BBL 2020 match on Wednesday.

Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, have had a solid start to the season. They have 5 points from their first 3 games. The Strikers, however, come into this game on the back of a loss. They succumbed to the Sydney Sixers by 38 runs in their last fixture. The team was blown away by a Daniel Christian masterclass, with the all-rounder scoring 50 off 16 balls and then finishing with figures of 4-0-25-1.

Alex Carey and Harry Conway are confirmed to be unavailable for selection due to current border restrictions 👇🏽 That's 2020, but we will be ok 😌 #BlueEnergy #BBL10 — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 22, 2020

The Adelaide Strikers will be without their captain Alex Carey and Harry Conway due to border restrictions in the region. In the absence of Alex Carey, Harry Nielsen will take the gloves, while Peter Siddle will lead the Adelaide Strikers against Brisbane Heat.

BBL 2020-21: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers match details

Date: December 23, 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 1:45 PM IST / 7:15 PM local time

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers weather report

No rain is predicted during this BBL 2020 match, with partly cloudy skies expected. The temperature is set to be on the higher side as well, with it hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers pitch report

The average score on the pitch is 133, suggesting a bowler-friendly wicket. The quicker bowlers are expected to dominate the proceedings. This will be the first BBL 2020 match at the venue this season.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers predicted XIs

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (c), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Pierson (wk), Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Adelaide Strikers: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jon Wells, Matt Short, Liam Scott, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c), Danny Briggs

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers match prediction

The Adelaide Strikers will certainly be impacted by the absence of captain Alex Carey. However, with players like Peter Siddle and Rashid Khan in their ranks, they should be able to beat Brisbane Heat in this BBL 2020 clash.

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV