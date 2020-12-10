BBL 2020: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat | Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

The second match of the 2020-21 BBL features last season's finalists Melbourne Stars against Brisbane Heat at the Manuka Oval on Friday.

Both teams will aim to begin their BBL campaigns with a win, although the Melbourne Stars go into the game as the overwhelming favourites, as they have most of their international players available for selection.

The Melbourne Stars have a very strong lineup. Led by the in-form Glenn Maxwell and with Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright for company, the Stars will fancy their chances of winning the BBL.

On the other hand, the Brisbane Heat have a fairly youthful squad, with Chris Lynn set to have an even bigger responsibility than usual. The highly-rated Max Bryant will be one to watch out for. He could open the innings for the Heat in the absence of Tom Banton, who decided to pull out of BBL 2020-21 citing bubble fatigue.

The Stars also have a quality bowling arsenal comprising of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa and Billy Stanlake. The Heat will hope for Ben Laughlin and Morne Morkel to roll back the years and fire them to victory. England batting all-rounder Dan Lawrence could also make an impact for the Heat.

Both teams will be without several overseas stars, with Lewis Gregory, Nicholas Pooran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman all set to miss the opening game for their respective BBL franchises.

Marnus Labuschagne, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson and Will Pucovski are also unavailable due to international commitments.

Advertisement

BBL 2020-21: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match details

Date: December 11, 2020 (Friday)

Time: 1:45 PM IST / 7:15 PM Local Time

Venue: Manuka Oval - Canberra

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat weather report

It is expected to be a sunny and clear day in Canberra with no signs of rain whatsoever. The temperature is likely to hover between 11-17 degrees celsius, with no weather interruptions likely to happen.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat pitch report

If the Australia-India series was anything to go by, the pitch could favour the batsmen.

The Manuka Oval has small boundaries that both teams could look to exploit. There will also be bounce on offer for pacers, and spinners could come into the game in the second half of the game.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat predicted XIs

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch (WK), Clinton Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Billy Stanlake.

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Dan Lawrence, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee, Morne Morkel, Ben Laughlin.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match prediction

The Melbourne Stars have a well-balanced squad with plenty of star names in their roster. They are the clear favourites against a Brisbane Heat team that may have to rely on their youngsters to make an impact.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLiv.