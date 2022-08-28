BBL conduct their first-ever draft for overseas players; Three Pakistan players included in Hobart Hurricanes' picks 

The Big Bash League (BBL) moved on to a draft system for overseas players in a revamped format ahead of the tournament's 12th edition.

To the surprise of many, several fringe T20 stars like Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell, and Kieron Pollard did not find any suitors among the eight franchises.

A total of 12 players were included in the marquee list in the $340,000 bracket, out of which only seven players were picked.

England's Liam Livingstone was the first pick of the inaugural draft by the Melbourne Renegades.

Speaking about picking the English all-rounder after receiving the first pick of the draft, coach David Saker said:

“In the middle (he’s destructive) and he also bowls leg spin, so sort of getting two weapons there - and he’s in some serious form,”

The Melbourne Stars' attempt at Rashid Khan was blocked by the Adelaide Strikers, who elected to retain the young leg-spinner. Franchise head coach Jason Gillespie said:

“Our plan was always to retain Rashid. He’s a wonderful player, wonderful person, he’s been brilliant for our franchise over a number of years and absolutely delighted to have him back.”

Only two franchises opted to use the retention pick option during the draft. Apart from the Strikers, defending champions Perth Scorchers chose to retain Laurie Evans.

Shadab Khan, Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf all roped in by the Hobart Hurricanes in the inaugural BBL draft

A total of three Pakistan players were picked in the draft, all of them for the Hobart Hurricanes. Shadab Khan, who was included in the top bracket, was the Matthew Wade-led side's first pick in the draft. The leg-spinner has represented the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers in the past.

Speaking about the decision to go for Shadab Khan as their first pick in the BBL draft, Ricky Ponting said:

"He’s a high class international leg-spinner, very handy with the bat as well, he’s a gun in the field, so we think we’re bringing in a three dimensional cricketer into our sport."

Despite the likes of Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis being available by the time the Hurricanes got to make their pick, Ponting backed the decision to go for Shadab Khan. He said:

“I wasn’t expecting Shadhab and wasn’t expecting Russell, to be honest. It was a big decision for us to make then but we’ve been pretty clear right from the start that if Shadhab was there at the end then that was the way we were going to go.”

The Hurricanes, with the last pick in three of the four rounds of the inaugural BBL draft, picked Asif Ali and Faheen Ashraf off their remaining draft picks.

Who has the strongest overseas contingent in the BBL following the draft? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy