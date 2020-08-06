BC Cricket Championship Match 2: Kings XI Kelowna vs Surrey Shines Preview, Probable XIs and Live Streaming Details

In the second game of the BC Cricket Championship, the Kings XI Kelowna take on the Surrey Shines at the Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa, Canada.

Five teams - Kings XI Kelowna, Surrey Shines, Vancouver Vibes, Victoria Waves and BC Champions - will take part in the tournament and compete for 25,00 Canadian Dollars.

With each team scheduled to play each other only once in the short competition, each game of the round-robin stage could have a major impact on qualification to the knockouts. The top two teams after the 5-day group stage will qualify for the semi-finals, and both the Kings XI Kelowna and the Surrey Shines cannot afford to slip up in this game.

We take a look at the match details, the teams' squads, their predicted playing XIs and the pitch report.

Kings XI Kelowna vs Surrey Shines Match Details

Fixture: Kings XI Kelowna vs Surrey Shines, Match 2

Date and Time: August 8, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada

Squads:

Kings XI Kelowna

Ambrish Kalia, Parminder Dosanjh, Dabeer Ahmed, Manoj Buttar, Vikramjeet Singh, Mohammed Irfan, Gurmandeep Singh, Karambir Deol, Mandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Sana Kaleem, Pranbhkot Singh

Surrey Shines

Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Azadwinder Singh, Harminder Singh, Umaz Azam, Tanuj Kumar, Gurjeet Aulakh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs:

Kings XI Kelowna

Ambrish Kalia, Parminder Dosanjh, Dabeer Ahmed, Manoj Buttar, Vikramjeet Singh, Mohammed Irfan, Gurmandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Sana Kaleem, Pranbhkot Singh.

Surrey Shines

Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Harminder Singh, Tanuj Kumar, Gurjeet Aulakh, Harmanpreet Singh

Pitch Report:

This will be the second game of the day at the Meadowbrook Park, since the match between Vancouver Vibes and Victoria Waves will precede this fixture. The tournament opener should give these teams an idea of what to expect from the pitch, which should not deteriorate too much over the course of the day.

Putting a good total on the board would be the right way to approach this game.

Where to Watch Kings XI Kelowna vs Surrey Shines

BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Free Sports

India: One Sports

BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:

Tiger Sports

