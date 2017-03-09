BCCI Awards: Complete list of winners

Here is a list of all the winners from the BCCI Awards ceremony.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 09 Mar 2017, 10:47 IST

Kohli and Ashwin were the big winners during the BCCI awards ceremony

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin took home the major honors during the BCCI awards as they took home the Polly Umrigar and Dilip Sardesai awards. But they weren’t the only winners on the night as several legends of yesteryear and performers in the domestic circuit were rewarded.

Kohli, who won the award for the third time in five years, said: “The last 10-12 months were quite unbelievable. I would say 2015 to late 2016 has been the breakthrough year for me. All the sacrifices and hard work that I put over the years has borne fruit.”

Ashwin said: “I just heard the numbers of Mr. Prasanna and Mr. Bedi and I think I have to add my gully cricket wickets to get there. Those are insane numbers and I don’t think I will ever get there. But I’ve heard stories of Mr. Prasanna trying to get the ball to hang in the air and use the rope to get the ball to dip. Those for folklore in India and it is great to carry forward that tradition in India.

Here’s the complete list of the winners:

Col. CK. Nayudu Lifetime achievement award: Rajinder Goel, Padmakar Shivalkar

BCCI Lifetime achievement award for women: Shantha Rangaswamy

BCCI special awards: VV Kumar, Late Ramakant Desai

Polly Umrigar award: Virat Kohli

Dilip Sardesai award (For India’s best cricketer in the West Indies series, 2016): Ravichandran Ashwin

Lala Amarnath Award (best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy 2015-16): Jalaj Saxena (Madhya Pradesh)

Lala Amarnath Award (best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs competitions 2015-16): Axar Patel (Gujarat)

Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2015-16): Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai)

Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2015-16): Shahbaz Nadeem (Jharkhand)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy (Highest scorer in U-23 Col. CK. Nayudu Trophy 2015-16): Jay Bista (Mumbai)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy (Highest wicket-taker in U-23 Col. CK. Nayudu Trophy 2015-16): Satyajeet Bachhav (Maharashtra)

NKP Salve Award (Highest scorer in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in 2015-16): Arman Jaffer (Mumbai)

NKP Salve Award (Highest wicket-taker in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in 2015-16): Ninad Rathva (Baroda)

Raj Singh Dungarpur Award (Highest scorer in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2015-16): Abhishek Sharma (Punjab)

Raj Singh Dungarpur Award (Highest wicket-taker in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2015-16): Abhishek Sharma (Punjab)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Award (Best Woman cricketer (Sr.) of 2015-16): Mithali Raj (Railways)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Award (Best Woman cricketer (Jr.) of 2015-16): Deepti Sharma (Uttar Pradesh)

Best Umpire in domestic cricket: Nitin Menon

Best performance in BCCI Domestic tournaments: Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)