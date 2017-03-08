ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin, Jadeja joint-top; Kohli down to No.3

Ravindra Jadeja joined Ravichandran Ashwin at the top of the Test bowlers rankings.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 08 Mar 2017, 12:54 IST

Two Indians are now joint-top of the Test bowlers rankings

Ravindra Jadeja joined Ravichandran Ashwin at the top of the ICC Test rankings for bowlers while Indian Test captain Virat Kohli’s poor form meant that he dropped to No.3 in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. In the all-rounders rankings, Shakib Al Hasan overtook Ashwin into first place.

Jadeja’s seven wickets in the second Test, along with his crucial six-fer in the first innings helped him move to No.1 for the first time in his career and make it the first time since April 2008, when Dale Steyn and Muttiah Muralitharan were on top, that two bowlers have shared top spot in the Test rankings. Ashwin’s eight wickets in the match ensured that he still has top spot in the rankings. This is the first time that 2 spinners have shared the No. 1 spot.

Josh Hazlewood is now at No.3 with his career-best tally of rating points, whereas Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe and Umesh Yadav all moved up while Neil Wagner was the only other major change in the top ten as moved into 10th alongside Mitchell Starc.

Extra Cover: Virat Kohli responds to Ian Healy's comments

In the batsmen’s rankings, Australian captain Steve Smith maintained top spot and his 77-Test reign at the top of the batsmen's rankings help him overtake Ricky Ponting (76) and go into third place among Australians with the longest stint at the top.

Kohli, who was dismissed in controversial circumstances in the second innings and finished with just 27 runs in the match and 40 in the series so far, has now moved to No.3 as his poor form helped Root overtake him into second by a solitary point.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the other big mover as far the top ten is concerned as the right-hander moved to sixth place (5 places up) after his impressive 92 in the second innings of the Bangalore Test. His compatriots, Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul all moved up the rankings as well along with Matt Renshaw and Shaun Marsh.

As far as the all-rounders rankings are concerned, aside from the Bangladesh all-rounder overtaking Ashwin, the top five remains the same. Shakib is now in top spot and Ashwin is in second, while his fellow partner-in-crime, Jadeja is in third place. Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes complete the top five.

ICC Test rankings for batsmen

Rank Player Ranking Points 1 Steve Smith (AUS) 936 2 Joe Root (ENG) 848 3 Virat Kohli (IND) 847 4 Kane Williamson (NZ) 823 5 David Warner (AUS 794 6 Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) 793 7 Hashim Amla (SA) 787 8 Azhar Ali (PAK) 779 9 Younis Khan (PAK) 772 10 Quinton de Kock (SA) 760

ICC Test rankings for bowlers

Rank Player Ranking Points 1 Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 892 1 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 892* 3 Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 863* 4 Rangana Herath (SL) 827 5 Kagiso Rabada (SA) 821* 6 Dale Steyn (SA) 819 7 James Anderson (ENG) 810 8 Stuart Broad (ENG) 803 9 Vernon Philander (SA) 798 10 Mitchell Starc (AUS) 757 10 Neil Wagner (NZ) 757

* indicates that it is their career-best rating